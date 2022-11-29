Elizabeth “Liz” Lozano, age 78 of Seguin, Texas passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. She was born on February 27th, 1944. A Celebration of Elizabeth’s Life will be on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at noon at the First Latin Assembly of God on 806 N. Camp St. Seguin, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.