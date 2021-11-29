Donald Roy Cummins of Seguin, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2021, at the age of 75.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Cordell Cummins, father, William R. Cummins, and stepmother, Roberta Bond Cummins, who did such a wonderful job raising Don and his brother Bob.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cindy Faulkner Cummins; his three children and their spouses, Quinn Holtman (Andy), Casey Daly (Ross), and Kipp Cummins (Lucy); eight grandchildren, Sam, Grace, and Ben Holtman, Scarlett, Jack, and Elizabeth Daly, and Dean and Susannah Cummins; his brother Bob Cummins and wife Rhonda; and several cousins.
Don was born in Denison, Texas, on July 24, 1946, and grew up in Sherman. After graduating from Sherman High School, Don attended the University of Texas, Arlington, where he received a BBA in economics in 1968 and a BBA in finance in 1970. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. In 1975, he earned an MBA in marketing/real estate from the Braniff School of Management, University of Dallas. Don was a statistics professor at the University of Dallas 1973-1975; commercial real estate professor at Eastfield College, Richland College, Southern Methodist University, and the University of Dallas 1977-1988; and guest lecturer/speaker at the Crittenden Real Estate National/Regional Seminars.
Don was a stockbroker at Merrill Lynch Hubbard from 1975-1977 and then a commercial real estate broker at Coldwell-Banker Commercial; Cummins, Wood, Boyd & Associates Commercial Real Estate; Capital Reality Group Brokerage; and Henry S. Miller Commercial, all located in Dallas, Texas. Don was a top producer in commercial real estate for many years and specialized in apartments.
Don met Cindy on a blind date arranged by her mother over the Christmas holidays in 1972, and they married in 1975. They made their home in Dallas, where they raised their children. Due to health reasons, Don retired in 1996. Don and Cindy moved to North Richland Hills in 2003 when Cindy was named principal of St. John the Apostle Catholic School. To be closer to the children and grandchildren, who then lived in Austin and New Braunfels, they moved again to Seguin in 2013 when Cindy became principal of St. James Catholic School.
Don was a great family man and loved attending all his children’s various sporting events and academic competitions and Cindy’s school functions. He loved going to the family’s vacation home every summer in Taos, New Mexico, boating, playing poker and scramble golf, and watching the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, and science fiction movies.
He enjoyed talking with others and meeting new people, but his true love was being with his wife, children, and grandchildren. After many of his antics that often backfired, the grandkids would squeal, “Silly Pops!” and the kids would chime in, “You know, Pops is special.” Don was much loved, and we’ll truly miss him.
The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp, Seguin, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. James Catholic School, 507 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas.
