Dorothy Bridges, age 95, passed away on December 9, 2021. She was born on January 3, 1926, in Leek, England to Edwin Phillips and Elsie (Taylor) Phillips.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Freddie Bridges whom she met during World War II. She was a war bride. She is also preceded in death by her parents, by her brother, James, and by her daughter-in-law, Judy.
Left to cherish her legacy are her sons Derek Bridges and Keith Bridges; granddaughters, Rebecca Ann Bridges Lowe and her husband Shane, and Kimberly Renee Bridges. She is also survived by her nephew, David Phillips and wife Liz.
After the war, Dorothy and her husband settled in McQueeney Texas in a lake house Freddie built. They then moved to San Antonio, Texas where she worked for the Montgomery Ward Store and her husband Freddie worked for the United States Postal Services. Upon their time of retirement, Dorothy and her husband moved back to McQueeney, Texas where they lived peacefully in their lake house.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Sandy Elley and Judy Rathbun for the support and care shown to Dorothy.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday December 14, 2021, at Goetz Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday December 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church located at 935 E. Mountain St. in Seguin, Texas. Interment will follow at Blumberg Cemetery in McQueeney, Texas.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin St. in Seguin, Texas. 830-379-2313.