Karl M. Dagel, ChFC, CLU, family man and owner of The Dagel Group, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2022. He was 62.
He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Patty (DiMatteo), two sons, Alex and wife Lauren (Zinser) and Nick, and a daughter, Katie, all of Austin, TX, mother, Lou Dagel of Seguin, TX, sister, Gena Dagel Tabery, of Austin and brother, Tom Dagel of Seguin, and numerous in laws, nieces, nephews, friends, and clients.
He was preceded in death by his father A. Gene Dagel of Seguin, TX.
Karl was a devoted son, father and husband, and his family was his greatest joy. A tireless supporter of his children in all their endeavors, he was first and loudest on the sidelines at a game or dance competition and was always there to impart his special brand of wisdom as they grew into adults. He believed in setting his children up for success and worked hard to do that. He was immensely proud of them as individuals and of their relationships with each other.
As a son, he did whatever he could to make Gene and Lou’s lives easier and found much happiness and satisfaction in doing so. He will be missed beyond measure.
You could not find a harder worker than Karl, and he prided himself on being a lifelong business owner, beginning with Karl’s Yard Service to The Dagel Company with his father, as an advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, and most recently as a Registered Investment Advisor to clients of The Dagel Group. It was truly a passion of his to help people achieve their financial goals, and he was extremely proud of the business he built doing that.
As hard as he worked, he enjoyed his playtime just as much, and on any given weekend, you could find him in the backyard perfecting a brew in the Dagel Brewhaus, or smoking a brisket, both of which he enjoyed sharing with friends and family, and even strangers.
Ever the adventurer, he enjoyed “getting off the grid” a couple of times a year, to unplug and spend time in nature. He often drove to these adventures, believing that getting there was half the fun. He didn’t want to miss anything along the way. In true Karl fashion, he requested that his ashes be scattered on the top of Guadalupe Peak, because “he hadn’t been there yet”.
He had recently devised a way to work remotely, even though his usual business day famously involved the use of up to 7 computer screens at once. He found a way to pack a version of his office into a carry-on and was able to spend an incredible month in Hawaii last October with his family checking things off his bucket list AND keeping his business running smoothly. He was looking forward to taking the show on the road again in the future and was struggling with the idea of retirement when he loved his job so much. Life was good.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Thursday, July 14th, 6-9 pm at County Line on the Lake, 5204 Ranch Rd. 2222, Austin, TX 78731.
Memorial donations may be made to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.