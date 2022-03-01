November 8, 1926 – February 23, 2022
Marguerite E. Hoermann, age 95, of Seguin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 with her family by her side. Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation at Goetz Funeral Home on Wednesday March 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed immediately by her funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery, 1620 East Walnut Street, in Seguin, Texas.
Marguerite was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 8, 1926 to the late William Louis and Lula Mae (Springs) Hoermann. Marguerite graduated from Brackenridge HS and later with a Master’s Degree in Education from Trinity University. She was a lifelong Teacher at Highland Hills Elementary in San Antonio. She was always very smart and caring, earning several awards for her Teaching. She was a member of Highland Park Lutheran Church in San Antonio and volunteered at the church food bank and at church as needed.
Marguerite is survived by her loving cousin, Patsy Hoermann Baldwin and her husband Vance as well as numerous family members.
Donations may be made in Marguerite’s memory to Highland Park Lutheran Church,705 Hammond Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78210.
