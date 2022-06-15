Jose Luis Ramirez, age 62, passed away on May 21, 2022. Jose was born Oct. 8, 1959 in Converse, Texas to parents Deonicio B. Ramirez and Dominga Coronado Ramirez
He lived in both Seguin and Marion and was a dedicated worker to CMC, formerly known as SMI.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Maria Elvia Ramirez, sisters Paula Ramirez Soto, Maria Ramirez Valle and brother Armando Ramirez.
He is survived by his brother Denoicio B. Ramirez Jr., sisters Mona Pantoja and husband Joe, and Sylvia R. Carranza and husband Narcico, his ex-wife Oralia Acuna, and her children, as well as many nieces and nephews, a host of family and friends, including special friends Etta Littlefield and Elsa Montoya.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on June 24 at Immaculate Conception Church fellowship hall in Marion, Texas.