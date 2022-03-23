Jo-Ann Maddox was born in Urbana, Missouri on Oct. 17, 1941 and gained her angel wings on Dec. 2, 2021.
She met her husband Blane “Butch” Maddox of Seguin, Texas in Kansas City in 1962. They were wed in Waco, Texas in 1964. During her 80 years, she was a very kind, and much loved, friend and family member.
Her favorite color was red and she loved the red cardinals. She also loved flower gardening. Jo-Ann kept her house surrounded with beautiful flowers everywhere. Her favorite flower was the Mr. Lincoln Rose; the best smelling rose ever! She would take a nice big rose to her hairdresser each week.
Jo-Ann’s kindness was always on view. As a wonderful baker, she would frequently take a pie or cake to her allergist’s office in San Marcos. She loved cooking healthy meals. Her husband can attest to how good a cook she was and viewed her cooking as a blessing.
Jo-Ann served the state of Texas through her career with the Department of Human Resources in Seguin, Texas. She made many wonderful friends throughout her life.
She was an avid Bingo player. Along with a co-worker in New Braunfels, they would catch a bus at Whataburger in the Big Lots Shopping Center to go to an Oklahoma Indian Reservation to play bingo.
Married to an avid hunter, Jo-Ann found herself camping and hunting with her husband. She was a good shot because she harvest a buck each time she squeezed the trigger.
Bowling was also a passion for Jo-Ann. For many years she was in a ladies’ league as well as playing in a mixed league with her husband.
She loved music, country western, most of all. She had a huge collection (in the hundreds) of music on reel-to-reel tapes, CDs, DVDs as well as cassettes.
Jo-Ann also loved shopping, everywhere, while wearing jewelry and lipstick. Her favorite things included: listening and dancing to music, yelling at the referees on TV while cheering on the Spurs in her SPURS room, doing scratch offs trying to hit the BIG one.
Any gifts she received, big or small, she loved, no matter what it was. Most of all, she loved everyone and treated all like family.
Jo-Ann is preceded in death by her parents and her youngest sister, Lita.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Blane Maddox; her son Wesley (Pearl) Maddox; grandchildren, Morgan Maddox and Alanna Maddox; sister Donna Moore of Urbana, MO; sister-in-law Jolly Ann (Woodie) Ellis; brothers-in-law Mark and Marvel (Bobbie) Maddox; many beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life by her family will be held at a later date.