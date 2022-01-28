Ester Lee Clark was born in Leesville, TX on March 30, 1926 and she passed away on Jan. 19, 2022 at the age of 95 with her family by her side. Visitation with family was held at 10 a.m. Jan. 29, 2022 at Crossroads Church, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m.
