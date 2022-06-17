Marilyn Norton King, age 93, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022 in Seguin, Texas. She was born on February 7, 1929 in Fremont, Nebraska.
She is survived by her brother, Kent Norton (June); Brother-in-Law, Kenneth King (Adrienne). Children: Mike King (Marlene); Janet Tschirhart (Terry); Larry King; Donna King. Grandchildren: Marshall King (Monika); McLain King (Jackie); Benjamin Tschirhart (Amy); Tyler Tschirhart (Suzanne). Great grandchildren: Miles King, Michelle King, Cassidy King, Emma Tschirhart, and Kade Tschirhart. She is also survived by many precious nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her Father, A.P. Norton; Mother, Edna Norton. Husband, Donald King. Siblings: Vern Norton (Dorothy); Vonnie Weed (E.L.); Dikki Thrush (Bob); Norma Carter (Gene); Ruthie Turner (Milton); Ross Norton (Donna); June Fulton (David); Grandson: Bryan Isom
Marilyn was the second youngest of ten children. Her family moved from Nebraska to Texas for warmer weather and a better livelihood. They rode the oil booms and the Great Depression. Through the years, her father and family found work wherever possible. Sometimes it was on their own farm, sometimes sharecropping and sometimes just any job that was available, but always believing in themselves.
After graduating from Temple High School, Marilyn started her first secretarial job at the Texas State Capital. Her favorite job was in the radiology department at Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
On July 24, 1954, she married the love of her life, Donald King. They raised four children and cherished their fifty-three years of marriage until Don passed away May 31, 2009. Their lives were filled with dancing, traveling, church, family, music, books, dogs, cats, horses, and briefly, peacocks. When asked, she said she loved, “going dancing with my husband and friends, playing bridge, and nature.” She also loved: “our favorite place- the beach at SPI; the beauty of the ocean and all its creatures and the peace there.”
Adored by her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Marilyn was a true matriarch. When she was asked as a child what she would do when she grew up, Marilyn always said she wanted to be a Mother. She said that some of the happiest times in her life were when Don and the children were at home with her.
Guided by her Savior, she continued Bible studies throughout her life with church groups and seven years of Bible Study Fellowship. She would also study on the phone with beloved sisters and nieces, or just at her kitchen table. Marilyn was a longtime member and supporter of the First United Methodist Church in Ft. Worth, San Antonio, Boerne, and Seguin. For over twenty years, she conscientiously visited care facilities and delivered the communion sacrament to the homebound.
For most of her life, her personal ministry was to spread love and discipleship through thousands of cards. These heartfelt, individually chosen cards were mailed to all the souls that called out to her as well as friends and family. Even in her last days, hospitalized, she continued to send cards.
Marilyn was a committed philanthropist, homemaker, and business owner. She even designed and sold jewelry in the 1970’s. A general partner of King Properties since 2009, she helped plan and oversee commercial development of the family property. Marilyn supported many organizations but the one most dear to her heart was Operation Smiles- a charitable cleft palate correction for children throughout the world.
Marilyn was so loved and will be greatly missed by all. One of her friends said of her: “She was one of the kindest and sweetest people they’d ever known”.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Melissa Morales of Visiting Angels for her excellent and loving care.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ray Perales officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. A reception will follow at Hierholzer Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to;
Operation Smile 3641 Faculty Blvd Virginia Beach VA 23453 1-888-677-6453.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.