Janice Lynn Sweeney, age 77 of Seguin, passed away on June 6, 2022. Janice was born in Cambridge, England on October 6, 1944 to Olive (Gray) and Edgar Jay Ives.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Ives.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years Dean E. Sweeney and her beloved children; Shannon Mosby (Steve) and Sean Sweeney. Her priceless grandchildren; Devin Sawyer (Bryce), Jenna Lyons, Collin Lyons, and Koen Sweeney; sisters, Mary Middleton, Robin Martin and Heather Crane (Jody). She is blessed with numerous nieces and nephews.
Janice graduated from Carl Hayden High School and finished College in Phoenix Arizona. She had a memorable 43-year career with the Federal Government working with the U.S. Air Force, Navy in Panama, Fish and Wildlife Services and the Social Security Administration in Seguin.
Her focus was always to place others needs before her own. Her devotion to her family was limitless. She was the mother that God intended her to be.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Stan Fiuk officiating. A reception will follow in St. James Parrish Hall. Private interment will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, Inc., 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY, 10018 or visit www.pdf.org.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.