Ruth Marie Kimball was born on November 11, 1924 and passed away on February 3, 2022 at the age of 97. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Cafe brings home-style meals, baked goods to Seguin
- Traffic stop lands man in jail on drug charges, deputies seize kilo of cocaine
- Sheriff honors four men who helped deputies in scuffles
- John B. Zunker
- Burke Nicholas Hannibal
- Deputies: Speeding lands man in jail facing drug charges
- Larry Neil Fritz
- Mary Christine Palafox Richardson McGee
- Todd Steven Schriewer
- Stanley LeRoy Dolle