Eustolia Maria Sandoval was called Home to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2022. She was born Nov. 9, 1934, in Seguin, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.