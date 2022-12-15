Eustolia Maria Sandoval was called Home to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2022. She was born Nov. 9, 1934, in Seguin, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.
