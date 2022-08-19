Elias Ramirez Jr. was born June 24, 1960, and left this earth on Aug. 5, 2022, at the age of 62 at his home in Seguin, Texas. He was born in Laredo, Texas, the first son of Elias Bazan Ramirez and Margarita Solis.
He graduated from Mountain View High School in El Monte, California. Shortly after graduation, Elias met his first wife, Beatrice, and fathered three beautiful children — Desiree, Jason and Matthew.
In 1994, he met his wife, Martha. He and Martha celebrated their 25th anniversary on Aug. 16. They shared many adventures together. They were inseparable. He loved spending time with his three dogs, Precious, Delta, and Cookie.
He felt blessed that his children had grown to become hard working and fiercely independent — like he was. He adored his granddaughter Rogan Harper and was blessed with another granddaughter, Mila Joy earlier this year. And that is not all. Just days after Eli left this earth, he was blessed with yet another granddaughter, Madeline Soleil.
Elias is survived by his wife and partner, Martha, his daughter Desiree, his sons Jason and Matthew, and his three beautiful granddaughters. He also leaves behind his one sister, five brothers, thirteen nieces and nephews, and many cousins and extended family.
He now joins his mother, Margarita, father, Elias, stepfather, Bebo, his brothers Juan and Job and loving tios and tias and primos in the life after.
Elias was laid to rest on Aug. 17, 2022 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.