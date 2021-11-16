Opal Patsy Newcomb, 87, went to be with the lord, in the loving arms of her family on November 14, 2021 in Hutto, Texas. Pat was born on February 6, 1934 in Seguin, Texas.
Pat had a dedicated faith in God and served in her church nursery at Bethel Assembly of God for many years. She had a passion for raising her five children, gardening, sewing, as well as coordinating a huge annual family reunion in Seguin, Texas.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, George Jackson Caddell and Temperance Henrietta Cowey Caddell; her husband, Earl Festus Newcomb of 41 years. Pat was the last surviving child of 14 siblings.
Surviving children, Leslie Earl Newcomb ( Kristi ) of Kyle Texas, Patricia Jane Fain of Sarita, Texas, Julie Ann Nimmo ( Jerry ) of Hutto, Texas, Donald Ray Newcomb ( Debbie) of Kyle, Texas and Becky Hyatt( Randy) of Leander,Texas, as well as eleven grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and extended grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Hospice Austin and the Hutto Hippo Pharmacy for all their kindness.
Visitation will be from 9:00AM to 10:00AM on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Bethel Assembly of God Church, 4322 Banister Lane, Austin, TX 78745. Funeral services will follow at 10:00AM at Bethel Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Park.
