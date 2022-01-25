Sherman Mercer age 59 of Seguin, passed away on January 23, 2022. Sherman was born on December 16, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio to Mildred Fern (Friedeck) and Carlos Leroy Mercer.
Sherman graduated from Seguin High School in 1981. After graduation, Sherman worked at Hilbert Implements, Inc. as a mechanic for a number of years. In 1984 Sherman went to work at CMC Commercial Metals as a mechanic in the garage department working on the 18 wheelers. Soon he realized that he didn’t want to just work on the big trucks, but drive them and in 1987 he transferred to the trucking department.
In 1989 after dating for 7 years, Sherman and Jackie were married on April 1, 1989. Their marriage was blessed with two beautiful children, Reagan and Kaitlyn.
Sherman was an avid fisherman and soon the family vacations were spent fishing at the coast. It began as a summer destination but that changed when they were able to purchase their “Happy Place” on Stanley Street in Rockport. Through many years of driving and fishing, Sherman never met a stranger and always had time for a “hello”. He was always dedicated to being a professional driver and in May of 2018, he celebrated 3 million miles accident free an achievement which he cherished.
Sherman is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carleen Mercer Pape, niece Dana Ashley, father-in-law, Clarence H. Jahnsen, and brother-in-law, Gary Jahnsen.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Jackie Jahnsen Mercer; son, Reagan Wesley Mercer and fiancé Taylor Malone; daughter, Kaitlyn Ann Mercer; brother, David W. Mercer, Sr. and fiancé Linda Maza; mother-in-law, Betty Ann Jahnsen; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Krause and husband Douglas, and Marilyn Ivy and husband David; brother-in-law, Henry “Butch” Jahnsen and wife Shirley; best friend, Mike Brooks and wife Nicole; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Friedens Church with the Rev. Sonja Phillips and the Rev. Dave Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Brooks, Larry Jahns, Russ Schwarzlose, Tony Lucas, Jory Jahns, Fred Pfeil and Frank Guerrero. A reception will follow at the Geronimo Community Center, 280 Navarro Drive, Geronimo, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, the Coastal Conservation Association of Texas, 6919 Portwest Dr., Ste. 100, Houston, Texas, 77024, or Friedens Church, 2555 Friedens Church Rd., Seguin ,Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.