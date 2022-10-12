Wanda Allyne Barsch went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the golden age of 92.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Union Valley Baptist Church located at 8221 FM1681, Nixon, Texas 78140. Pastor Derick Zies will be officiating the ceremony.
Wanda was born to John Slater & Pearl E Smith on September 19, 1930 in Del Rio Texas where she graduated high school before continuing her education in Austin, Texas. Wanda acquired several degrees and pursued a career in nursing which lasted over 60 years serving as an RN in several different facilities including Director of Nurses at Guadalupe Valley Hospital. Wanda retired from nursing in September 2012 at the Frank M Tejeda Veterans Home in Floresville Texas.
Wanda loved her maternal grandparents’ ranch and always aspired to have her own where she could follow her passion of raising cattle. She made her home in Seguin before moving to Union Valley to be on her ranch and close to her beloved cattle.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Robert W. Burns.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosemarie DeMars; her sons John Edward Burns & wife Margaret, Sam Miller & wife Lisa; her brother John Earl Smith; her dear companion Alton Lange; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; 2 nieces plus many other relatives & friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Union Valley Baptist Church.