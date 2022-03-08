Albert Otto Krahn was born to Albert and Edna Krahn Jan. 5, 1943 in Karnes City, Texas. He was the second born of 6, Zilpha, Eunice, Ethel, Lillie, and Willie.
He attended Navarro schools through the 8th grade, he enjoyed fishing, bowling, and shooting pool. He had various jobs through his life; carnival worker, offshore rough neck, oil well driller, owned and operated Al’s Exxon service station and assisted many family members with tree services.
Al married Bettie Lou Vinyard on Sept 21, 1972. They were married 41 years before she passed in 2013. Together they raised two sons, Steven Ray Krahn and John Albert Krahn.
Al was a friend to all and never met a stranger. He was a hard worker and provided for his family and then some. Family vacations weren’t only for “family” everyone and anyone could come…Vegas, Disney, Bob Hall pier all were welcome, and fun was had by all. He enjoyed his time with his grandkids most; playing checkers, watching Spongebob, or even sitting outside and just being with them made him happiest. And as long as you brought a diet Dr Pepper and a taco, he’d baby sit all night!!
Al was one of a kind. He always had a story to tell and most of those “crazy” stories included Bobby Henry and Steve Wheeler. Now it’s up to us to keep telling those stories.
Preceded in death are his mother and father, Albert and Edna Krahn; sister, Zilpha (Barth) May; sister, Eunice (Krahn) Frazier; son, John Preston Krahn; grandson, Blake Matthew Alvey and wife, Bettie (Vinyard) Krahn.
He is survived by his sons, Albert Krahn (Beverly), Elvis Hart (Anne Marie), Steven Krahn (Michelle) and John Krahn; grandkids, Aaron and Ryan Krahn, Olivia Hart, Amanda, Samantha, Steven Jr, and Ryne Krahn; great grandkids, Jarren, Jacob, Jaxen, Peyton, and Kole. He is further survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Elm Creek Community Cemetery.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, Texas, 78155. 830-379-2313