Glenn Talley passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in Seguin, Texas at the age of 74. He was born in Seguin on July 18, 1947, he was raised by his mother, Eleanor, after his father passed away in 1948 as a result of wounds received while serving in the US Army during WWII.
He graduated from Seguin High School in 1965 and went to work at Structural Metals Inc. (CMC Texas) as an ICT Draftsman Trainee in the Engineering Department where he worked his way through the drafting section and in 1977 was promoted to Chief Draftsman, then to Manager of Engineering Services in 1984, and finally to Melt Shop Maintenance Engineer in 1989 where he remained until he retired some 30+ years later.
Glenn lived a good life and was happiest when surrounded by his family doing the things he loved — fishing, hunting, and watching his favorite westerns or his favorite movie, Jaws. A man of few words, when he did speak his words, they were usually sage advice, a motivational kick in the rear, or an unexpected joke that would leave you in stitches. Glenn knew and accepted Christ as his savior and he’d want us to know that he’s truly home now in God’s presence. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow W. & Eleanor (Kimber) Talley, and his brother James Talley.
He is survived by his sons Woodrow L. Talley and wife Mary, Barrett Talley and wife Amanda, his daughter Bonnie (Talley) Banta; his grandchildren Samantha Talley, Phillip Talley, Jessica (Ortiz) Gutierrez, Annalysa Ortiz, Amy Talley, Connor Talley, and Austin Talley; and his great-grandchildren Justin Palomo Jr, Avryana Palomo and David Gutierrez Jr.
A graveside memorial service celebrating Glenn’s life will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Wrightsboro Cemetery in Wrightsboro, Texas with Rev. Tom Jones officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.