The man we’ve known as dad, was a man who loved to solve a problem and make a decision. On Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Harley D. Lenardson (Dad), made a decision that it was time to go, and he left us.
He leaves behind three children; Bill, Gail and Carol. We will always, to some degree, be a reflection of what Mom and Dad poured into us over the years. They are both gone now and their children, minds filled with fond memories of the past, continue on, passing to our children and grandchildren what was started so many years ago. Dad and Mom were married October 31, 1950. Yes, it was Halloween and yes, it was an unusual choice of a day to get married but that was the only weekend Dad could get off.
Dad was a man with a unique blend of intellectual capacity and physical ability. He was as comfortable with a calculator as he was with a hammer and screwdriver. His intellect was evident in his career with Dow Chemical as a chemical engineer and his skills as a craftsman were demonstrated when he rebuilt our home which was lost to a fire in 1962. I still look back on those days and marvel that my father could work all day long, come home, grab a bite to eat, grab his son (Bill) and head to the homesite. We would work til bedtime when Dad would take me home and then head back to the homesite and work to the late hours of the evening.
Dad had a fondness for the lake, but wasn’t all the comfortable in the water. His uncomfortableness with the water evaporated one hot day the summer of 63 (I think) when, after one too many lime daiquiris, Dad decided that waterskiing did not look all the difficult. So mustering up a bit of courage he donned a pair of water skis and off he went. Dad got “up” on his first attempt and after two successful laps around the lake and flawlessly gliding into shore he declared “that was fun.” I seem to recall there were a few expletives in his exclamation but my memory is not clear as to his exact words. Shortly after, we had a ski boat in the garage and dad took it upon himself to impress upon his kids the joys of waterskiing.
The source of so many memories was family vacation. Much of Dad’s career with Dow Chemical was spent doing shift work; days, nights and afternoon/evenings. We had this schedule, as a family, of us coming home from school and Dad going to work or Dad coming home from work and the kids leaving for school. Vacations were a time of us all being together and they were exquisite. Trips to Niagara Falls and Washington D.C. were great adventures but 3 kids wedged into the backseat of a Chevrolet Corvair were not. If nothing else Dad was frugal but I do recall our next big trip was in a Cadillac. Carol, the youngest, lost her “fuzzy” on the Niagara Falls trip. Lots of drama for a while but she survived. There were trips to the cabin up north and tons of time on the lake boating and chasing fish that could never find their way to a hook.
Dad had a great fondness for western movies, a good glass of Scotch, hunting and fishing, wood working, dancing and playing cards. Much as he enjoyed those activities I believe Dad found his greatest pleasure in working hard and the good night’s rest that followed a good day’s work. Working hard and holding up “your end” was a lesson passed on to all the kids and in turn; we have passed this lesson on to ours.
Dad did not have a lot of opportunities in life but he made the most of what he was given. Building a career with Dow Chemical was one of those opportunities he made the most of. A result of his time with Dow Chemical and their partner Schlumberger Dad spent some time in China consulting in the oil fields. Seems they liked him so much they were reluctant to let him leave. I remember Dad telling me about his weeks there and how the government used loudspeakers to broadcast propaganda all hours of the day and night. He faced a constant barrage of criticism about America and how despicable we are. I thought at the time if anyone else told me this story I wouldn’t have believed it. I you knew my father well you knew he didn’t have a lot of tolerance for people who didn’t fall into alignment with his world view. Writing this, the thought of Dad being required to stay in China makes me laugh out loud.
We are especially grateful to Dad’s close friend Velma whose companionship was a source of joy and comfort during dad’s final years. Dad and Velma could be seen dancing each week at the Seguin Silver Center or the Geronimo VFW. Dad liked to cut-a-rug, as they say, and Velma gave him a chance to do that after mom’s passing. Velma has walked with us the past couple years as dad’s health declined with the onset of Parkinson’s disease. We will be forever grateful for Velma and what she meant to dad and to us these past few years.
Harley D. Lenardson born October 17, 1931 was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Frances (Jo Ann), his brother James (Jim) and grandsons Chris and Cole Lenardson.
He is survived by his children; Bill Lenardson and his wife Glenna of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Gail Harshman and her husband Mark of Cibolo, Texas, and Carol Lenardson Farrell and her husband of New Providenc,e New Jersey. He is also survived by Bill and Glenna’s granddaughter Myah Lenardson, Gail’s sons Benjamin Lyle and his wife Dana and their daughter Harper and son Zachary Lyle and his wife Shannon and their daughter Olivia. He is also survived by Carol’s daughters Robin Farrell and Hannah Falk and her husband Chris.
A memorial service will be held at a later date; time and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in dad’s name to the Seguin Silver Center 510 E. Court St., Seguin, TX 78155.