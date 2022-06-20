Dorothy D. Baumbach, age 97 of Georgetown TX (formerly of Seguin TX) passed away on June 10th 2022. Dorothy (Dot as she was known by her friends) was born on November 7th 1924 in Thrall, TX to George Dollinger and Eleanor (Fuchs) Dollinger.
After her graduation from Thrall High School, Dot continued her education at Cameron School of Commerce, then Texas Lutheran College where she received an Associate of Arts degree. She then moved to Columbus, OH where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Capital University and then back to Texas Lutheran College to complete the State requirements for Life-time Certification in Elementary Education in 1958.
In 1960, Dot started her teaching career in Thrall TX, but is mostly remembered as a beloved 2nd Grade teacher at Jefferson Ave. Elementary School in Seguin TX where she spent the majority of her 20+ year teaching career.
Dot was very active in Church, School and other community activities. Always willing to volunteer her time and efforts and was never shy to take on organizing or leadership roles when she saw the need. Always willing to pitch in, lend a hand and share her thoughts and experiences. Dot loved her time with her women friends, whether with Women of the ELCA, Bible study group, book club, quilting or card games, these where all special times for her.
On September 7, 1947 she married Bernard (Bernie) Baumbach of Anaheim, CA. Soon thereafter, Dot and Bernie found their way to Seguin, TX where they spent the next 50+ years raising their 2 sons, Paul and Karl. Dot and Bernie loved to travel with their friends. Over the years they traveled throughout the US, Canada, Western Europe and Australia.
In 2002, Dot and Bernie moved to Georgetown, TX where she continued to be active in the church through women’s study groups and quilting for Lutheran World Relief. She also stayed active in the Sun City community via book club and regular bridge and mahjong games.
Dot is proceeded in death by her husband of 72 years, Bernard Baumbach, her parents, George and Eleanor Dollinger and her sister, Virginia Prikryl.
Dot is survived by her sons Bernard Paul Baumbach (Leslie) of East Bend, NC and Karl Baumbach (Essie) of Georgetown, TX; grandchildren Michael Baumbach of South Burlington, VT; Morgan Baumbach, of Austin TX, Amy Steinhoff (Peter) of Essex Junction, VT, Kyle Baumbach of Asheville, NC, and great-grandchild Max Steinhoff of Essex Junction, VT.
The family would like to extend their appreciation for all the care and love that Dot received from the caregivers and staff at The Delaney at Georgetown Village and Traditions Health. Thank you for your help and kindness.
A memorial service celebrating Dot’s life is scheduled for 10:30am on June 28th 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, 510 Luther Drive, Georgetown TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Texas Lutheran University — Baumbach-Dollinger Scholarship for Overseas Study, 1000 West Court St., Seguin, TX, 78155 or
Christ Lutheran Church, 510 Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX, 78628.