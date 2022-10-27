Glenn Roy Doege passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the age of 85. He was born on August 4, 1937, in Guadalupe County, Texas to Fritz and Rosa Pape Doege.
He is preceded by his parents; his grandson, Jeremy Latham; his brothers, Boerne, Wilfred, Harry Lee and Vernon Doege; and sisters, Gertrude Vinyard and Gladys Head.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sorbel; daughters, Amber Doege and James and Juli Rhodes and her husband, Jeff; granddaughters, Kasey Sutton and wife, Ariel, Kendle Rhodes and Paige Mason; grandsons, Connor Leatherman, Bryce Sorbel, Jace Mason and Tyler Mason; great-grandsons, Sheperd Sutton, Southern Sutton and coming in November, Shilo Sutton; brother, Clifton Doege and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Evelyn Doege; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the New Berlin Community Center, 8815 FM 775, New Berlin, Texas, 78155.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155.