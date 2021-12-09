4-6-1922 - 12-4-2021
Margaret Luetta “Margo” Chapman Trost, loving wife, mother, Nanny, GreatNan, mentor and friend to her family, special friends, and the community of Seguin, passed away on December 4, 2021 at the age of 99 years and eight months.
Margo was born on April 6, 1922 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Grace (Troxel) and Walter Chapman. She graduated from Purdue University Nursing School and stepped out in faith (and $200 in her pocket from her Dad) to head to Santa Rosa, California with 2 other nurses. They worked at a local hospital where Margo walked to work — day and night shift — over a mile each way.
World War II began, and she noticed posters of UNCLE SAM, pointing his finger and saying “We want YOU to help win this war!” She took this very personal as she believed he was pointing straight at her. So, off she went to the US Navy — she wanted to be a Flight Nurse, but at 5’10”, she was too tall. She was stationed at NAS Corpus Christi where she met Rudy Trost, a Pharmacist Mate. They married and moved to Seguin where they started their lives together.
Margo worked at the Seguin Hospital on Weinert St. for many years and became part of its history. (Her photo is in the display case at GRMC). From there, she became a stay-at-home Mom for her 2 kids, but also became involved in PTA, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts — she was a Troop Leader, mentoring 15 young girls from 2nd grade-12th grade. Later, she went into School Nursing in the Seguin Independent School District, starting the Health Occupations Program at the High School. She also helped establish the Prescription Assistance Program for the city.
Over the years, she joyfully held many positions and was a member of many organizations including the Seguin Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, GRMC Hospital Foundation, GRMC Volunteer in the Gift Shop, Beta Sigma Phi service group, Seguin Heritage Museum, Friends of Riverside Cemetery, Silver Center, Bunco, Elk’s Auxiliary, and First United Methodist Church.
Her passion was always in being of service to anyone and everyone in any kind of need — That passion has continued even after her death as she donated her body to the University of Texas Health and Science Department, where she eventually, will be cremated. Please spread her joy and passion for giving amongst each other — this is what she would want.
Margo is preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Trost, grandson, Chad Eicher, infant son, Danny Trost, her parents, sister, Virginia Gustafson, and brothers, Richard “Dick” Chapman and Wilbur Chapman.
Survivors include her son, Dennis K. Trost, MD and wife Lois of Afton, Oklahoma; daughter, Annette M. Eicher and significant other, Ken Grimm of Seguin; granddaughters, Cortney Mills and husband, Tom of Lilburn, Georgia, and Rebecca Turnham and husband Ricky of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; grandson, Brent Eicher of Seguin; great-grandchildren, Claire Mills, Trevor Mills, Josiah Turnham and Emmalyn Turnham; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Services are being planned for 2022 at First United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank Alexandra Ceja and other caretakers, including her niece, Barbara Trost, for their loving care of Margo during the past year.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Museum, 114 North River Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155; the Silver Center, 510 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155; Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155; or to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Please visit www.treshewell.com for updated services or to sign the guest book. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.