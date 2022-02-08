Andrew “Andy” Lopez, III, age 78, of San Antonio, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on Feb. 6, 2022. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia with a prayer vigil to follow at 7 p.m. A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel, 13767 Hwy 87, La Vernia. Internment will follow at the Concrete Latin American Cemetery in La Vernia.
