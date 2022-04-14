Deborah Kay “Debbie” Schneider New, age 70 of Seguin, passed away on April 14, 2022. Debbie was born on August 25, 1951 in San Antonio, Texas to Eunice (Schriewer) and Leroy Schneider.
Debbie was a member of Seguin High School, Class of ‘69. She worked in Seguin ISD in the Special Ed Dept and then went on to earn an Associate Degree in Occupational Therapy and enjoyed working Home Health. She will be dearly missed by all being a quick text or call away from her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Debbie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Roy Henry New, her parents, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hattie Mae (Hinnant) and Henry Ford New and niece Lindsey Anne New.
Survivors include her son, Bryan New (Mona); daughter, Terri New (Jim); grandchildren, Devon New, Jeremy New, Hunter Mills (Miranda), Reagan Mills (Jaky), and Bryan Thomas New; great-grandson, Rea Mills; brother, Jeffrey Schneider (Sandra); brother-in-law, Craig New (Louceyette); nephews, Joseph Schneider (Lauren), Jarrod Schneider (Natalie), and Jacob Schneider; great-nieces and nephew, Rylynn, Emory and Haden Schneider; cousin, Juliane Sullivan; cousin-in-law, Bob Collins; other loving family members and many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.