Ernesto “Ernie” Perez, age 95 of Seguin, passed away on June 13, 2022. Ernie was born on April 22, 1927 in Pandora, Texas to Otila (Solis) and Antonio Perez. Ernie proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army Air Corp now the United States Air Force.
Ernie will be remembered as a long time Barber for over 70 years. He owned and operated Ernie’s Barber Shop in Universal City for over 50 years. In 1943 Ernie married the love of his life, Jesusa “Susie” Perez. Together they shared many loves; they loved to go dancing, him singing, boating and camping, taking fishing trips to the coast, gambling in Louisiana and Las Vegas or rooting for the Houston Astros, but his true love was his family, many friends and clients.
Ernie is preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Jesusa “Susie” Perez, his son, Ernest “Neddy” Perez, Jr., his parents, his siblings, Oralia Garcia, Gloria Reyes, Alfredo Perez and his son-in-law, Luis Lopez, Sr.
He is survived by his children, Ruben Perez (Marisela), Lisa Perez-Trevino (Robert), Lori Ann Lopez; grandchildren, Trey Perez, Matthew Perez, Adriana Perez, Marissa Garcia, Kelsie Garcia (Luis Lopez, Jr.), Nia Peele (Dylan), Jose “D.J.” Garcia III (Valerie), Jeffrey Urquiza, Dillon Perez (Stephanie), Leah Lopez, Lacy Lopez and Christine Montoya; 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchild; siblings, Eliberto Perez and Sylvia Owen; sisters-in-law, Delia Carrillo and Alicia Castellanos; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will begin on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will follow at the Santo Tomas Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Perez, Dillon Perez, Jose “D.J.” Garcia III, Luis Lopez, Jr., Dylan Peele and Jesse Salazar. Honorary pallbearer will be Jeffrey Urquiza.
