Lila Grant Meyer was born on January 26, 1925 and passed away on January 24, 2022 at the age of 96. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313
