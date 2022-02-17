SMSgt George Louis McCallister USAF (Retired), age 72 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. A memorial service celebrating George’s life will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:00am at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Bill Moore officiating and United States Air Force Military Honors. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.