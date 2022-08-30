Rafael Amor Serralta, age 84 of Seguin passed away on August 29, 2022. Rafael was born on June 29, 1938 in Havana, Cuba to Maria Julia Amor (Sobrado) and Mario Serralta Sacasas.
Rafael came to the United States from Cuba during the Cuban Revolution. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Rafael and Teresa moved from Chicago, Illinois, for his job with Olson Metal Products. He later retired from the Alamo Group. Rafael will also be remembered as part owner of Faldiks Gulf Service Station which he managed. Rafael was involved in many organizations in Seguin including St. James Catholic Church and the Seguin Evening Lions Club.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Teresa Maria Serralta (Vega Rendon), and his parents.
Survivors include his daughter, Isabella Serralta; son, Rafael Serralta; grandchildren, Alessandro Bonanni, Andrea Serralta, and Fabian Serralta; brother, Jorge Serralta and wife Gina; sisters in- law, Alicia Leal, Rosa Vega, and Carmen De La Madrid; brother-in-law, Jose Vega; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Friday, September 2, at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date in Mexico. Services will be livestreamed at cloud.mediafusionapp.com/mf/hewell_20220902.html.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or any Veterans organization of choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.