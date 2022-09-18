Larry David Eicher died peacefully in his sleep on July 23rd at his home in Jacksonville Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Jones Eicher, his children Brent Eicher and Lindsey O’Neal, three grandchildren, Douglas, Joe and Elizabeth, his sisters, Di Zisk and Carol Eicher and his beloved dog, Shady. His parents, David and Charlaine Eicher and his son Chad Eicher preceded him in death.
Larry was born on January 9, 1951 in Akron, Ohio. As a small child, he lived in Columbus, Mississippi, moving to Mission Texas where he started school. In 1965, he moved with his family to Seguin, Texas where he graduated from Seguin High School in 1969. Larry married Annette Trost in Seguin at the First Methodist Church in June, 1971. They had two sons, Chad and Brent.
Larry retired from the U.S. Navy after serving for 28 years. During his military career, he was stationed in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Connecticut, Virginia, California, Texas, Alabama and Florida. After retiring from the Navy, Larry stayed in Jacksonville and was employed at Bankers Life for 17 years.
An avid golfer, Larry played on the Navy Team for several years. He lived for golf and could be found on a golf course wherever he went. Larry also enjoyed reading, especially novels about submarines.
A memorial service will be held on September 23, 2022 at 1:30 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville Florida. The family has asked that any memorials be sent to the National League of POW/MIA Families Organization (pow-miafamilies.org).
The family would like to thank the many employees at Bankers Life for all their love and support.
