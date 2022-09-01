Larry Witten, born Oct. 14, 1947, passed peacefully on Aug. the 31, 2022.
Larry was native to South Texas, attending school in Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Wealder, Gonzales, and graduated from Floresville High School, Texas. He graduated from Texas A&M University, College Station in 1970. Larry is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Hildebrand Witten, his father, Lansford “Cotton” Witten and brother, Paul Witten.
Larry is survived by: wife: Elizabeth Kilian Witten; sons: Zeno Witten (wife Jeana) and Garrett Smith (wife Alina); daughters: Aimee Witten Miller (husband Ray), Amy Smith (partner Larry); Larry was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Larry purchased Boydstun Pest Control in 1978 in Midland, TX. His career in Pest Control was successful and eventful. He worked with the Department of Defense in Bosnia, Croatia, Hungary, Albania and Afghanistan.
Larry moved to Seguin, Texas in 1997. His career extended into his love of golf. Larry was assistant superintendent at the Bandit Golf Course, and he spoke fondly of the superintendent positions at Starcke Park Municipal Golf Course and Chaparral Country Club. Larry worked in the tool rental department at Home Depot and ultimately retired to fishing and golfing. Larry was a member of the Seguin Church of Christ and attended Emanuel’s Lutheran with his wife, Liz.
Larry was known for his sense of humor and knack for remembering jokes. He had a passion for sports with his favorite teams; Texas A&M, Dallas Cowboys & the Astros. Larry will be greatly missed by his many friends, golf associates, church members, and mostly, by his family.
Graveside services will be reserved for family.
Memorial Service is set for at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church with Pastor John.
The family requests that donations be made to Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church, Seguin, TX in lieu of flowers.