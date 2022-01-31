Todd Steven Schriewer, age 59 of Seguin, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Todd was born on February 26, 1962 in Seguin, Texas to Carl and Dorothy Schriewer.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Val and Dora Schriewer and his father, Carl Schriewer. Survivors include his loving wife, Cheryl Schriewer; mother, Dorothy Schriewer; son, Cameron Schriewer and girlfriend Skylar Loftin; daughter, Carlie Tucker and husband Josh; grandchildren, Connor and Lily Tucker; brother, Jeff Schriewer; sister, Camille Salyer and husband Ron; nephew, Cole Salyer and fiancé Whitney Jackson; as well as numerous other family members and a host of friends.
Todd was a devoted husband, father, friend and “Grampy”. He adored his grandkids, as well as his four-legged friends. He enjoyed time with his friends and thoroughly enjoyed his weekly “Lunch Bunch” gathering every Monday. Todd was also an avid sports fan; he was a big supporter for the Seguin Matadors and the Texas Longhorns never missing a game. With his love of sports came a love of coaching. He coached Cole, Carlie and Cameron in all of their athletic adventures.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Cross Church. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Cross Church with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Stephen Germann, Josh Tucker, Cole Salyer, Dennis Jandt, Darryl Jandt, Freddy Sagebiel, Scott Bretzke and Ron Clark. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be, Robert Nelson, Frankie James Kubenka, Mike Wacker, John Mize, Paul Hostetter, Leroy Jefferson, Johnny Cruz, Greg Germer, Clifton Miculka and Robert Luna.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer St. Seguin, Texas 78155. You are invited to sign the Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.