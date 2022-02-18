Helen Marie Springs entered this world on May 11, 1941, and left this world on Feb. 15, 2022. A Visitation with the family is 3:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Stockdale, Texas with a funeral service starting at 4 p.m. Interment will follow in the Stockdale Cemetery. Online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com .
