Annie Hauschild, 96, of Seguin passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was born in La Pryor, Tx on August 10, 1925, to parents, Abigail and Thomas J. Jones. She was preceded in death by Lee A. Weigel, Jr. and Monroe Hauschild. She is survived by children Tommy Weigel of Austin, Paul and Diana Weigel of Seguin, and Lisa Fennessey of Canyon Lake; five grandchildren Cheryl, Joseph, John, Thomas, and Victoria; four great-grandchildren Landon, Abbie, Jacob, and Isaac; and nieces and nephews. Annie was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell after high school and later in life a quality control supervisor for Motorola.
Mother, we will always carry your memory in our hearts. We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.