Helen Loraine Evans Willemin, 91, of Spring Branch, Texas, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022. She was born on April 10, 1930, in San Antonio, Texas, to Otis and Verena (Heitkamp) Evans.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Willemin; her parents; her brothers Thomas, Preston, and Lester; and great-grandson Alexander Willemin. She is survived by her sister Ruth Evans Ward; her children, Timothy and wife, Betty Willemin; Daniel and wife, Kim Willemin; and Brenda Willemin; her 12 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 9:00-11:00a.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11:00am.