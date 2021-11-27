Ray Joy Wahl, Jr. age 54 of Martindale, formerly of Marion, passed away on November 25, 2021. Ray Joy was born on July 19, 1967 in New Braunfels to Norma Gene (Christy) and Ray Joy Wahl, Sr.
Ray Joy was a member of the Marion High School Class of 1985. He will be remembered as a truck driver and farmer. He enjoyed dancing, tractor pulls and anything to do with an eighteen wheeler. He was an active member of Living Waters Church where he served as an armor bearer. Known by many nicknames, “Bubba”, “Heavy” and his favorite “Opie”, his favorite times were spent among family and friends.
Ray Joy is preceded in death by his mother and his Nanny, Edna Wahl Breummer.
Survivors include his loving wife of 8 years, Kim Wahl; children, Brytni Krause and husband Bubba, Kassidi Wahl, Jodie Benhardt and husband Randy, Shawn Topperwein and wife Alyssa, and Dakota Harding and wife Allison; grandchildren, Jason, Kolby, Rylen, Konner, Emmitt, Kason, Wyatt, Ian, Wrennlee and Elodie who will join the family soon; Father, Ray Joy Wahl, Sr.; sisters, DeAnna Harwood and wife Cheryl, and Monica Wahl and partner Eric Stevenson; brother, Brad Wahl and wife Bebbi; aunt and uncle, O’Brien and Verna Mae Bierstedt; cousins, Kathy and Al Hewell; mother-in-law, Patricia Walsh; numerous nieces, nephews, many other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Living Waters Church with the Rev. Paul Mason and the Rev. Brett Becker officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dakota Harding, Shawn Toepperwein, William Schneider, Don Tosh, Lance Bielke, Carl Steffen, Jason “Skippy” Grant and Randy Benhardt. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Wahl, Trey Hartman, Ernest Hartman, Jr., and Brian Underwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Living Waters Church at livingwaterstx.com under the giving tab or at P. O. Box 818, Seguin, Texas, 78156.