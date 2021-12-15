Frank W. Doege, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home in La Vernia, Monday, December 13, 2021, at the age of 84. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia. A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Christ Lutheran of Elm Creek, 3305 Church Road, Seguin. Services are under the direction of Finch Funeral Home.
