Loren William Baker, age 51, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Seguin, Texas, in a motor vehicle accident.
Loren is preceded in death by his father, Stanley William Baker; paternal grandparents, Earle and Eleanor (Betty) Baker; maternal grandparents, Chester and Mildred Hufford; uncle Stephen (Jewel) Baker, and cousin Julie Hufford.
Loren is survived by his parents, Ruth (Ken) Howard; brother, Larry Baker; and sister, Laurie (Ken) Stallman; his uncles Jack (Kathy) Hufford, Marvin (Mary) Hufford, and Jim Hufford; aunt Sharon Hufford; and uncle John F. (Deloris) Baker; his cousins Brian Franklin Baker, and Melissa Baker Montejano; cousins David Hufford and Danny (Susan) Hufford; cousins Karen (Marshall) Hufford Wainright, Carmen (Jimmy) Hufford LeMaster, and Kevin Hufford; cousins Jamie Michelle (Steve) Hufford Carr, Donna Hufford Carley and Tracey (Alan) Hufford Sauerwein; cousins Cara (Jeff, deceased) Baker Davis and Chris (April) Baker; and many more beloved family members and friends.
Loren was born a U.S. citizen in Montevideo, Uruguay, on September 19, 1970. He traveled extensively as a child of missionary parents. He also lived in Barcelona, and Madrid, Spain, before returning to primarily live and attend school in San Antonio, Texas. He lived and worked in Cincinnati, Ohio, for some years. He last settled in Seguin, Guadalupe County, Texas.
Loren often disclosed his sweet spirit and generous lion heart through his many kind acts of service to others. He cherished his family, near and far. Loren was known for being a hard worker with a cheerful work ethic, and always keen to try different occupations and adventures. He never hesitated in sharing what he had with those in need, regardless of his own. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and dirt bikes, while being meticulous and safety conscious about wearing his helmet.
The family will hold him in private remembrance in lieu of funeral services. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Palmer Funeral Home, 1116 N Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155, and to the many friends and family who have extended their condolences and love.
The family invites you to celebrate his life and memory in your own way. You may also wish to commemorate Loren at this time with donations to a worthy cause, such as Helmets of Love, at www.helmetsoflove.org, or another worthy charity of your choice.