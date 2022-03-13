Mary Angelita (Angie) Martinez, 61, was called to Our Lord Savior on Friday, March 4th, 2022. She was born on October 13th, 1960 in Seguin, TX.
She was married to Armando Martinez Sr. on August 23rd, 1980 in Seguin, TX at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
Mary was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She spent 26 years working for Seguin I.S.D. cafeterias. Mary loved each and every child see saw.
Mary is survived by her loving husband Armando Martinez Sr., two sons, and one daughter. Son, Armando Martinez Jr., daughter-in-law, Danielle Martinez. Son, Albert Martinez, daughter-in-law, Rebecca Martinez. Daughter, Analisa Lerma, son-in-law, Daniel Lerma. Six grandkids, Alaina and Amaya Martinez, Alexander and Charlie Martinez, and Angela and Derrick Lerma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Adelfa Ramos Jr., sisters, Maria Ramos, Marina Ramirez, and, Irene Nuanez.
The rosary and mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on March 17th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Following a burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery.