Edgar Nolte Starcke Jr., D.D.S., 84, of Seguin, Texas, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 in the comfort of his home after a courageous multi year battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). Ed passed surrounded by family and was under the compassionate care of Cella Bella Senior Services and Hospice.
Edgar was born on May 28, 1938 in Seguin, Texas, to Edgar and Geraldine Starcke. Edgar spent his childhood raised as a fourth generation Starcke in the small Texas town with his brother, cousins, and extended family until graduating in 1956 from Seguin High School. He spent 2 years studying at Texas Lutheran University, and then attended the University of Texas, where he finished his undergraduate education. He spent the next 4 years studying to earn his DDS in 1963 at the University of Texas Houston School of Dentistry.
As a groomsman at one of his best friend’s wedding, he met a bridesmaid and the future love of his life, Margie Schwartz. They were married on July 22, 1962. He served as a Captain in the US Army Dental Corps for 2 years, then had a brief private practice in general dentistry, before beginning a long career in Veteran Affairs Dental Service. Edgar spent the last 20 years of his dental career as a chairman and clinical professor in the UT Department of Restorative Dentistry and Prosthodontics and as a Consultant in Dental Service to the Michael E. Debakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Edgar’s career was a path to what became one of his greatest passions, research and the teaching of others in his field of expertise. Ed spent 29 years in service in various leadership roles at the VA Medical Center while subsequently teaching, researching, and committee service at The University of Texas Houston Health Science Center. A career spanning almost 50 years left countless contributions to the field of prosthodontics and the students whose education he impacted. Ed spent years writing and sharing his research, knowledge and leadership in presentations, abstracts, articles, journals, and his book leaving his professional legacy to the dental world.
Edgar and Margie had a fulfilling almost 60-year marriage and were blessed with two children, Barbara and John. They shared a love of art, collecting, close life long friendships and family. Their early years took them to several homes in various states, but they settled for over 45 years in the final 2 homes they shared in Houston where they could remain close to family and friends. In their final two years, Ed and Margie moved to Austin to live their final years under the love and care of their daughter, Barbara and family with visits from son, John and family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margie Schwartz Starcke.
Edgar is survived by his brother, John Lynch Starcke of Sequin, TX, his daughter, Barbara and husband, Tim Yoas, and their daughter, Ally, of Austin, TX; and son, John and wife, Jenny Starcke, and their children, Will and Lauren, of Nashville, TN;
Edgar Starcke was a life long learner who found the history of anything fascinating. Whether is was a family genealogy, an antique, a piece of dental equipment, or a garage sale find, Ed wanted to know the story of its past. Once he had his morning cup (or gallon) of coffee, he could always be found tinkering with his vast collection of memorabilia in his “hobby house” In the backyard.
He spent years building an incredible cache of movie and miscellaneous collectibles that he loved to discuss and share with anybody within earshot. The greatest joy he took from his hobby was the fellowship and friendships he gained in sharing and talking about any of it. He was a natural story teller and loved to spin a tale and make his audience laugh. His quirky sense of humor, his loyalty, his dedication, his thirst for learning, and his love for family and friends will be what we all miss most. Our nutty professor is Home with his graceful and compassionate bride who he has deeply missed these past 8 months. May you both dance until we see you again.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155.