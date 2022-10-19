Juan Adolfo Carrillo, 72, joined our Lord in His heavenly kingdom on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Palmer Mortuary with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A private cremation will be set a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations.