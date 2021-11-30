Theodore, Teddy/Ted, Drzymalla, Jr., age 78, passed away peacefully at 5 pm on Friday, Nov. 19, surrounded by his family.
Teddy was born on July 6, 1943, in Adkins, Texas to Lorene and Theodore (Theo) Drzymalla. Teddy was a graduate of East Central High School and served in the Air National Guard from 1964 to 1971. Teddy went on to work at City Public Service, San Antonio, as a foreman until he began farming and ranching fulltime in 1980.
Teddy had many accomplishments during his life. He founded Drzymalla Construction Company. For 30 plus years he and his foreman, Chico, did general construction of all types. They built metal buildings, built commercial sites, engineered and excavated beautiful stock ponds, cleared land and terraced farms and ranches. Teddy engineered a golf course during his career and was a contractor for Holt Construction Company. He was well respected and liked by those in his community and throughout South Central Texas.
Teddy is survived by his loving wife Betty, son, Michael Wayne, and foreman of 30 years, Juan (Chico) Angeles. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Luensmann and husband, Benno, his brother, Carl Ray Drzymalla and wife Linda, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Teddy is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2 from 5:00pm to 6:30 pm. A Rosary follows at 6:30 pm at Dellcrest Funeral Home on W W White Road. A funeral mass will be held Friday, December 3 at 10:00 am at St. Jerome Catholic Church located at 7955 Real Rd., Martinez Tx 78263. Interment to follow at St. Jerome Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Heart Association.