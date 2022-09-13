Judith “Judy” Phillips, age 80 of Seguin, passed away on September 13, 2022.A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Country Church in Marion at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Butch Ikels officiating. You may visit www.tresehewell.com.
