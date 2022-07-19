Bettie Jo Snyder, 85, of La Grange, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2022 at Towers Nursing Facility in Smithville, Texas. She was born December 7, 1936, in Seguin, to Roy Eugene and Viola Louise (Adcock) Reneau.
She married Charles Snyder April 27, 1963 in Seguin, Texas. They raised a son and two daughters. She worked for her father in his poultry business before becoming a full-time homemaker. Bettie was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. She always cared for others and shared the gospel with everyone she met.
Bettie was a Godly mother who raised her children to love the Lord Jesus Christ. She taught them to put Him first in their lives. Bettie enjoyed attending church regularly and worshiping the One who loved her the most. She also attended bible studies, sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School, and attended many ladies events at her church.
Bettie was proud of her family and loved them all. She enjoyed going to various events for her grandson Cliff Kazmir and granddaughter Kaci Kind. She was overjoyed by the additions of her great granddaughters Savannah Kazmir, Jodi Kind, and Kassidy Kazmir.
Bettie is survived by her loving husband Charles Snyder, son Stanley Roy Snyder and wife Aileen of Glidden, daughter Jo Nell Kazmir and husband Gene Kazmir of Sheridan, daughter Pam Snyder of Smithville, sister Ola Baker of Kingsbury, brother Butch Reneau and wife Susie of Seguin, Grandson Cliff Kazmir and wife Stacy of Cedar Creek, Granddaughter Kaci Kind of Sheridan and great granddaughters.
Bettie is preceded in death by both her parents Roy Eugene and Viola Louise (Adcock) Reneau of Seguin, in-laws Dolph Snyder and wife Nellie (Erskine) of Houston, brother-in-law Glenn Baker of Kingsbury, and nephew Dennis Baker.
Visitation and funeral services were held at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus, Texas on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Visitation was from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM and funeral services were at 10:00 AM with Pastor Stan Rule of Needville officiating. Burial followed at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus, Texas. Henneke Funeral Home handled the funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Family Worship Center, P.O. Box 262550, Baton Rouge, LA 70826-2550.
Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.