Willie Maud Doege, 94, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away February 15, 2022. She was born to Pinkie Josephine Hanks on May 3, 1927 in Coffee County, Alabama.
Willie worked for Mission Valley Mills and retired in 1985. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church New Braunfels. She enjoyed many pass-time activities including, dancing, gardening, and traveling. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Head and husband Jeff; four grandchildren, Tyler Anderson and wife Emma, Austin Anderson, Taylor Head and fiancé Chris Horton, and McKenna Head; nephews, Herman Hanks and wife Jean, Manson Hanks and wife Georgia, and Steve Hanks and wife Debra; great nephews, Wayne Beeman and wife Diane and their sons Aaron Beeman and Canaan Beeman.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton Doege; brothers, Sam Hanks, Donnie Hanks, Charley Hanks; sisters, Mary Allen and sister-in-law, Mada Koepp.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held, 1:00 PM Friday, February 25, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given to Hope Hospice.
