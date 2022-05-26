Marc Traeger, beloved husband and father, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at age 66.
He is survived by Peggy, his wife of 41 years and son, Chris. Other survivors include sister Jane Tate and husband Michael of Horseshoe Bay, brother C.W. “Dub” of Austin, nieces Macey Krpec, Kristen Henley, Jenna Traeger and wife Madi and several great nieces and nephews. Honorable mention to Mark M.
He is preceded in death by his father Winston, mother Helen and nephew Jordon Traeger.
Marc was a strong-willed man, capable of commanding attention when he felt it needed. He was a devoted football fan, and enjoyed his business of studying stats and following games, both college and pro.
He enjoyed jaunts to Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas. In his younger days, Marc could grill a steak better than any restaurant in Texas.
His ability to apply truth with a sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Donations in memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.