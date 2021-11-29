Marian Elizabeth Duke Jarrad

Marian Elizabeth Duke was born November 21, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Herbert Duke and Joyce Ehlers Duke. She gained her heavenly wings on November 21, 2021 at the age of 75.
Marian grew up in Kingsville and spent her summers with her beloved Nana and cousins in Yorktown. She graduated from Kingsville High School, received a bachelor’s degree from Texas Lutheran College and two master’s degrees from Southwest Texas State University.
Marian raised four children with her former husband, Ray Simecek, in Seguin before beginning her career as an educator in Texas and Nevada. Some of her other passions included art, reading, fishing, antiquing and traveling with her adoring husband, Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Joyce Duke and her mother-in-law, Jane Jarrad.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 22 years, Thomas Jarrad; daughter Ashlie Cade, son Chad Simecek and his wife Nicol, son Brad Simecek, son Tyler Simecek and his wife Tara; and six grandchildren – Cade and Colin Simecek, Tripp and Preston Cade, Ty and Teagan Simecek; numerous cousins; and several fur babies.
Funeral Services for Marian will be held Saturday, December 4th, 2021 starting at 2 PM at Massey Funeral Home, 779 N. Riedel, Yorktown, Texas. A celebration of life will follow at the home of Sue Taylor, 506 West 5th St., Yorktown, Texas
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
