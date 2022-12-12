Dee Royce Griffin, age 82, of Seguin, Texas passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. Dee was born on June 24, 1940 in Fruitvale, Texas to Nina Mae (Holliday) and Hilliard Everett Griffin.
He proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War, and spent a full year in Vietnam in 1966. On his return to the States, he served at Fort Sam Houston. He married Kay Clower in 1959 and had a son, Steven; they divorced before he went to Vietnam. On his return, he met and married Linda Jordan in 1967. They had two children, Paul and Nina, and divorced after 17 years. In 1985, he met and married Judy Griffin, to whom he has been married for 37 years.
Dee attended St. Mary’s University at night while working full time at Frost Bank, and graduated with a Master’s degree in Finance, cum laude. He had a long, successful career managing large computer installations for various financial institutions. His job required moving every few years, and Dee and Judy lived at various times in Austin, Georgetown and San Antonio, TX; Wichita, KS; Slidell, LA; Alto, NM and finally Seguin, TX. He was a member of the Optimists Club in San Antonio for many years, served on the boards of several charitable organizations and in 2018 joined the McQueeney Lions Club.
Dee was an avid golfer, and after retirement in 2003, he played often with his many friends. Dee and Judy traveled extensively, visiting Italy, Spain, Great Britain, Australia, Nova Scotia, Mexico, the Virgin Islands, Alaska and many other places in the United States.
Dee is preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife Kay Clower, son Steven, grandson Wesley and great grandson Brenton.
Survivors include wife Judy Griffin, son Paul Griffin, daughter Nina Steinle, grandchildren Ryleigh Griffin, Makenna Griffin, Taylor Steinle, Jack Steinle, Sydnie Griffin, and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service, including military honors at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Emanuel Carpenter officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Lions Camp, 4100 San Antonio Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028 or at the website, www.lionscamp.com.
