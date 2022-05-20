January 3, 1948 – May 9, 2022
Raymond “Nick” Beversdorf was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 3, 1948, to Louis James and Dorothy Agnus Rabke Beversdorf; and went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2022; at the age of 74. Nicky proudly served his country in the United States Navy and will be dearly missed by his beloved family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Bryan Beversdorf.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years Iris Ann Beversdorf, siblings Gail Titsworth and Bardell Beversdorf, brothers in law Gerry and Larry Gilmore; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
Visitaton will begin on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Arrangements with:
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South