Francisco “Frank” C. Herrera, Sr., age 87 of Seguin, passed away on June 27, 2022. Frank was born on March 4, 1935 in Austin, Texas to Julia Alvarado (Camacho) and Crescencio H. Herrera.
He will be remembered as founding, owning and operating Frank’s Trim Shop in Seguin, from 1971 to 1996. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion H. U. Wood Post #245 in Seguin. His most cherished times were spent among his many family members and many friends.
Frank is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Janie G. Herrera, his parents, and numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his children, Stanley Herrera and wife Jamie Jean, Leonard Herrera and wife Gina, Mary Ann Garcia and husband Hector, Frank Herrera, Jr., and wife April Fuqua-Herrera, and Michael “Mike” Herrera and partner Virginia Chapman; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Mario Herrera and wife Stella and Jaime “James” Herrera; special friend, Lucy Saldana; his beloved dog Pepper; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Eloy Trevino, Sam Trevino, David Trevino, Joe Trevino, Jason Herrera, Frank Herrera III, Carson Herrera, Ryan Herrera, Michael Allen Herrera and Ruben Perez.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel from 3 to 6:30 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary and Prayer Service with military honors beginning at 4 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. Following the service, the visitation will continue until 6:30 p.m. Private interment will take place at a later date in Santo Tomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townsend Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.