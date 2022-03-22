We’re here today to celebrate the life of Tishie Lou Hutt. Tish was born in Ft. Worth, Texas to Willie B. and Cleo Couvillon on November 21, 1931. Along with younger brother Bernard the family lived on the north side of Ft. Worth.
Tish attended North Side High School where she was on the school dance team. She married artist Jack R. Mitchell and had three sons. While in Ft. Worth Tish modeled for Neiman Marcus and was a dance instructor for Arthur Murray Dance Studios.
Tish married Lester Wayne Hutt in 1964 and they lived in Samson Park before moving to Stockdale in 1965. With all three sons in school she was very involved with the PTA and school activities.
She also owned and operated a restaurant called “The Brahma Corral”. Her parents and Bernard also made Stockdale their home. Tish and Lester bought 65 acres north of town where they built their home. After the sudden death of her father, Tish’s mother Cleo came to live with them until her death in 1995. Shortly after the death of Lester Wayne in 1972, Tish went to work at the Wilson County Tax office, where she worked until she retired.
After trying retirement and a bit of traveling to some wonderful places, she went to work at D&D in Seguin. She worked in women’s clothing which was right up her alley because of her love of clothing and jewelry. She sold her ranch and moved to an apartment in Seguin where she lived about 10 years. After an illness and several falls she moved to Pleasanton where she lived with family until her passing on March 19, 2022. To sum up her life she was an amazing woman that always had a plan.
Tish is preceded in death by her parents Willie B. and Cleo Couvillon, her husband, Lester Wayne Hutt; brother, Phillip Bernard Couvillon; sons, Mark Gatlin Mitchell and Gary Bernard Mitchell; great-granddaughter, Whitney Paige Mitchell.
Tish is survived by her son, John Paul Mitchell and wife Mona of Seguin; Sandra Jo Mitchell (Gary’s Widow) of Pleasanton; her beloved ten grandchildren; John’s children, John Cody Mitchell, Natalie Laughlin and husband Dale, Shawna Cavazos and husband Johnny, Amber Brackeen and husband TJ; Mark’s children, Phillip Wayne Mitchell and wife Dawn, Marklyn Mitchell and wife Sebrina, Stormii Brazil and Douglas Mitchell; Gary’s children, Rickey Joe Mitchell and wife Amanda, Garrett Monroe Mitchell and wife Vikki; numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and many beloved friends.
A visitation with the family will take place Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Finch Funeral Chapel, Stockdale, Texas.
Funeral Service
Friday, March 25, 2022
11:00 AM
Finch Funeral Chapel
Stockdale, Texas 78160
Father Dennis Jarzombeck will officiate at the services. Interment to follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. You are welcome to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.